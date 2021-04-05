Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a fine Easter Sunday across mid-Michigan as sunshine helped temperatures across much of our area surge well into the 60s.

Closer to the water, only 50s due to an onshore breeze.

After some dry weather the past few days, this week is shaping up to be rather soggy.

Showers, rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible this week, so keep your umbrella handy.

Except for Monday, when temperatures could struggle into the mid 50s, warmer 60s and even 70s are possible for the rest of the week.

