Michigan passes major COVID-19 milestone as COVID-19 statistics increase

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan crossed a milestone with more than 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday after the two largest increases so far this year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,413 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 10,293 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s increase was the fifth highest covering a single day while the Sunday and Monday increase was the largest since the last two days of November.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 702,449.

Just over 41,700 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 5,961 per day, which is 1,500 more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 577,141 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 7,681 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 57 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 21 deaths combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,239. The 57 deaths reported on Saturday is the highest daily total since Feb. 27.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 30,000 tests completed over the weekend with a total of more than 30,800 tests on Saturday and 36,400 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests reached an all-time high of 17.03% on Sunday.

The previous record for highest percentage of positive tests in Michigan was 15.99% on Dec. 2.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Friday, 2,766 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 79 from Thursday. Of those, 2,604 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased on Friday. Michigan hospitals are treating 539 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 231 of them are on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 28 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 more on ventilators.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not report new hospitalization statistics on Monday.

Michigan distributed just over 5.624 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 2.804 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.534 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 285,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.706 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.958 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 26,217 cases and 728 deaths, which is an increase of 623 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 16,964 cases and 528 deaths, which is an increase of 311 cases.

Arenac, 746 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Bay, 8,187 cases and 297 deaths, which is an increase of 166 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,537 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Gladwin, 1,430 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 47 cases.

Gratiot, 2,630 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Huron, 2,373 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases.

Iosco, 1,335 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 57 cases.

Isabella, 4,095 cases, 77 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 123 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 5,891 cases and 137 deaths, which is an increase of 232 cases and four deaths.

Midland, 5,175 cases, 67 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 130 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,044 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Oscoda, 394 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Roscommon, 1,325 cases, 42 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 2,833 cases and 81 deaths, which is an increase of 117 cases.

Shiawassee, 4,319 cases, 84 deaths and 3,529 recoveries, which is an increase of 149 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 3,757 cases and 132 deaths, which is an increase of 151 cases and one death.

