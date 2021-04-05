Advertisement

Sanilac County couple injured in motorcycle crash

Police say a pickup truck turned in front of them into a Meijer parking lot
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Sanilac County couple was injured Saturday when a truck turned into the path of their motorcycle in front of the Oxford Township Meijer store.

Around 12:35 p.m., the 46-year-old man and 35-year-old woman from Snover were riding east on Ray Road when a pickup truck heading west turned left into the Meijer parking lot in front of them, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclists both were thrown off after the impact. The man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition Monday while his wife was hospitalized with less serious injuries.

The 75-year-old woman from Roseville driving the pickup truck did not report any injuries.

Police continued to investigate the crash on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

