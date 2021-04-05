Scattered showers enter the forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A warm front moving into the SW corner of the state will bring in milder air – the further SW you are, the bigger impact it’ll have. As it slowly moves across the state rain chances will remain in the forecast.

Today’s highs further NE will be in the 50s while the further S and W you go, the warmer it’ll be. Highs closer to the 127/69 corridors will be in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be out of the SE at around 10mph. We’ll see a little sun break through the clouds from time to time, but in general see a lot of clouds. Scattered showers will move through with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Tonight you might run into a spotty shower but most will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be near 50 closer to Lansing and closer to 40 the further NE you go.

Tomorrow will be warm with highs into the mid and upper 70s for most of the area! We’ll be just a little cooler north of the bay and into the northern thumb. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 5-15mph. We’ll have the chance at some sun between the clouds but also see more scattered showers/possible thunderstorms.

The chance for rain lingers into Wednesday with more widespread showers expected Thursday into Friday.

