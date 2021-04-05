Advertisement

Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle

FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sided Monday with Google in an $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle over the internet company’s creation of the Android operating system used on most smartphones worldwide.

To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. But it also used 11,330 lines of code and an organization that’s part of Oracle’s Java platform.

Google had argued that what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress. And it said there is no copyright protection for the purely functional, noncreative computer code it used, something that couldn’t be written another way. But Austin, Texas-based Oracle said Google “committed an egregious act of plagiarism,” and it sued.

The justices ruled 6-2 for Google Inc., based in Mountain View, California. Two conservative justices dissented.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that in reviewing a lower court’s decision, the justices assumed “for argument’s sake, that the material was copyrightable.”

“But we hold that the copying here at issue nonetheless constituted a fair use. Hence, Google’s copying did not violate the copyright law,” he wrote.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a dissent joined by Justice Samuel Alito that he believed “Oracle’s code at issue here is copyrightable, and Google’s use of that copyrighted code was anything but fair.”

Only eight justices heard the case because it was argued in October, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but before Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court.

In a statement, Google’s chief legal officer, Kent Walker, called the ruling a “victory for consumers, interoperability, and computer science.” “The decision gives legal certainty to the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers,” Walker wrote.

Oracle’s chief legal officer, Dorian Daley, condemned the outcome. “The Google platform just got bigger and market power greater. The barriers to entry higher and the ability to compete lower. They stole Java and spent a decade litigating as only a monopolist can,” she wrote in a statement.

Microsoft, IBM and major internet and tech industry lobbying groups had weighed in on the case in favor of Google. The Motion Picture Association and the Recording Industry Association of America were among those supporting Oracle.

The case is Google LLC v. Oracle America Inc., 18-956.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed
A Facebook tribute to fallen Firefighter Brody Kelbey
Albee Township firefighter killed in rollover crash near Chesaning
FILE
Chesaning man killed in rollover crash in Saginaw County
U.S. 10
MDOT proposes roundabouts at one of Mid-Michigan’s most dangerous interchanges
Tuscola County Health Department in Caro, MI.
Case counts, positivity rates in Thumb continue alarming rise

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
Target brings back car seat trade-in event
Saginaw County Health Department.
Saginaw County launches self-scheduling tool for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart