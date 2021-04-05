Advertisement

Target brings back car seat trade-in event

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(CNN) – Target is bringing back an old favorite with its car seat trade-in program.

The event runs through April 17 at all locations.

People who bring in an old car seat to recycle will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat or select baby gear.

The chain says it will accept damaged or expired car seats.

This time around, the process is contact-free.

Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box near guest services and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices and the Target app.

