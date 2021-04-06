Advertisement

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home after police say two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves.

Officers in Allen, Texas, went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Monday. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Felty says that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.

The deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide, but Felty could not yet say who shot whom.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at Court Street Commons.
Death reported after Flint apartment fire
A Facebook tribute to fallen Firefighter Brody Kelbey
Albee Township firefighter killed in rollover crash near Chesaning
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan passes major COVID-19 milestone as COVID-19 statistics increase
Grand Blanc Township Police Department
Flint Township man badly injured after crash on I-75
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed.
Some Chase Bank branches in Genesee County are temporarily closed

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a...
Yellen calls for minimum global corporate income tax
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date to April 19
Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Florida dismisses 2nd breach risk at phosphate reservoir
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris is shown at the scene where a Ukrainian plane...
Iranian prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukrainian plane shootdown