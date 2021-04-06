A warm afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system will move out of the W U.P. into the Northern Lower before fading away tomorrow as the next system moves in. A warm front turning stationary across the state will keep us warm today and tomorrow and keep rain chances in the forecast.

Today’s highs will be near 70 closer to Lake Huron, then warmer inland and the further SW you go. Some spots will be near 80 today, if not hit it! We’ll see some sun and some clouds with scattered showers/storms, particularly near the bay and northward.

Tonight most will stay dry but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will only be in the mid and upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. After seeing winds during the day at 10-15mph out of the S to SW, winds overnight drop to around 5mph out of the S.

Tomorrow we’re back into the mid 70s to around 80 degrees! Winds will be out of the S at 5-10mph with sun & clouds.

Scattered showers redevelop later Wednesday night with more widespread rain expected later Thursday into Friday.

