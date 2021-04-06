JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

With a mix of sun and clouds, and even a few widely scattered showers, temperatures Tuesday easily pushed to above average levels. The northern parts of the area spent much of the day in the 60s. The southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area flirted with the 80-degree mark. Overnight we will have a partly cloudy sky on average. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Lows will stay in the 50s – pretty close to our average high for this time of the year.

Wednesday’s weather will be very similar to what we enjoyed Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the most part, with the southern parts of the area sneaking into the lower 80s. A few isolated showers will be possible during the day, but the chances for rain will be increasing late in the day. We will see a little bit of sun again Thursday, but showers will remain a possibility. High temperatures Wednesday will drop back a little bit, but remain in the 70s for most of Mid-Michigan.

Occasional showers will continue across the area for Friday and the weekend. Most of the activity will be pretty light, but with the clouds and rain hanging around, it is a good bet that our temperatures will take a few steps back. Right now Friday and Sunday look like gray days regardless of how much rain we see. The best shot at sunshine for the weekend will come early Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s Friday, around 70 Saturday, and back into the 50s for Sunday afternoon. - JR