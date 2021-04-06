Advertisement

Maple Road bridge over southbound I-75 getting demolished Tuesday night

The Maple Road bridge over I-75 in Genesee County has temporary barriers to keep traffic away from the outside.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists along Maple Road between Mundy and Flint townships will have to find a detour for several weeks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the bridge Tuesday night and demolishing the span over the southbound lanes of I-75. Only one lane of southbound I-75 will be open overnight while the demolition continues, but all lanes should reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes of southbound I-75 will close entirely for 15-minute increments from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights while crews remove the damaged bridge beams over the freeway.

The Maple Road project is part of a $12.3 million investment to maintain 16 bridges along I-75 and U.S. 23 in Genesee County this summer. The Maple Road bridge sustained damage from collisions with several overheight loads in recent years.

The damage led MDOT to place temporary white barriers along the outside of the bridge to keep traffic away from the edges.

