Michigan asks online retailers and Twitter to block sales of fake vaccine cards

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is joining 40 other states and four U.S. territories in asking popular online retailers and Twitter to prevent the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards on their platform.

The group of attorneys general sent a letter to the CEOs of Twitter, eBay and Shopify to request immediate action and prevent the sale of fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine cards, which people can forge to make it look like they received the vaccine.

“These cards look legitimate, but are anything but. By selling these fake vaccine cards, bad actors are undermining the public safety and prolonging this pandemic,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My colleagues and I are urging Twitter, eBay and Shopify to help prevent the sale of these phony cards and protect the public health.”

COVID-19 vaccine providers distribute legitimate vaccine cards when they administer doses. The attorneys general believe the fraudulent cards, which often are forged, threaten the health of communities around the country and violate several state laws.

The CEOs were asked to monitor their platforms for the sale of blank or completed vaccine cards and remove any ads offering them for sale. The companies also were asked to retain information about any ads for fake vaccine cards and the people offering them for sale.

