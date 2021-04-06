Michigan reports steep reduction in new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan dropped below 5,000 on Tuesday for the first time in eight days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,964 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 707,463. March 29 was the last increase of fewer than 5,000 cases before Tuesday.

State health officials reported 58 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,239. That is the highest daily total since Feb. 27.

Sixteen of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped below 30,000 tests completed on Monday with just over 29,400 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests dropped slightly from Sunday’s record but remained at the second highest level all time, settling at 17.03%.

The previous record for highest percentage of positive tests in Michigan was 15.99% on Dec. 2.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Tuesday, 3,510 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses. Of those, 3,304 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 676 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 304 of them are on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 137 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 73 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 5.661 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 2.81 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.54 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 311,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.732 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.971 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 26,420 cases and 729 deaths, which is an increase of 203 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 17,065 cases and 530 deaths, which is an increase of 101 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 747 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 8,220 cases and 297 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Clare, 1,549 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 1,451 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Gratiot, 2,633 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 2,392 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,340 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Isabella, 4,128 cases, 77 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Lapeer, 5,939 cases and 137 deaths, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Midland, 5,223 cases, 68 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 48 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,057 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Oscoda, 398 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,333 cases, 42 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Sanilac, 2,865 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 4,343 cases, 85 deaths and 3,529 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 3,779 cases and 134 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and two deaths.

