Mid-Michigan hospitals filling with COVID-19 patients again

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan’s hospitals continues climbing, now reaching a level not seen since mid-December.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,295 confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday, including 646 in intensive care and 287 on ventilators. The increasing numbers are pushing some hospitals toward capacity.

Here are COVID-19 patient counts reported by Mid-Michigan hospitals:

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 85% capacity with 75 COVID-19 patients and 26 in intensive care.

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% capacity with four COVID-19 patients and one in intensive care.

Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw -- 91% capacity with 95 COVID-19 patients and 14 in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 99% capacity with 45 COVID-19 patients and five in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region in Bay City -- 80% capacity with 35 COVID-19 patients and 13 in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 97% capacity with 49 COVID-19 patients and 17 in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot in Alma -- 83% capacity with seven COVID-19 patients and two in intensive care.

No other Mid-Michigan hospital had more than 75% capacity.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan peaked on Dec. 4 with more than 4,300 patients, so the state is only about 25% below the all-time record.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 1,000 since last week. Half of the patients currently hospitalized with the illness are younger than 60.

“Younger people can get COVID-19, they can get very sick from COVID-19 or they can pass it on to other people who could get very, very sick. So we are all in this together, no matter your age,” she said.

Khaldun said the current surge in Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics began with rising case numbers in the 10 to 19 year old age group. It sense has continued with rising numbers in the 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 year old age groups.

Michigan is averaging more than 5,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases per day, which equates to about 491 new cases per million people every day over the past week.

The average daily percentage of positive coronavirus tests has surged by 38% over the past week, reaching a record of more than 17% on Monday.

Khaldun said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments now are tracking 991 COVID-19 outbreaks across the state in schools, manufacturing plants, long-term care facilities, bars, restaurants and other public facilities.

Michigan has confirmed a total of 1,817 confirmed cases of the three COVID-19 variants identified in 54 counties around the state. But Khaldun said the number of variant cases likely is much higher and health officials haven’t identified nearly all of them.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.