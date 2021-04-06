Sebewaing woman found dead of hypothermia hours after being reported missing

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A body found in Huron County over the weekend has been identified as a Sebewaing woman reported missing hours earlier.

Michigan State Police say the body of 53-year-old Christina Klosowski was found in a water-filled ditch along Kilmanagh Road between Brown and Pobanz roads around 7:50 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy determined she died of hypothermia.

Police say Klosowski was last seen just after midnight on Friday in the area of Bach and Pobanz roads. She was reported missing around 2 p.m. that day.

A passerby spotted Klosowski’s body in the ditch and called 911 Saturday morning. First Lt. Brian McComb of the Michigan State Police Caro Post said there were no signs of foul play in her death.

