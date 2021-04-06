Southbound I-475 reopen in Burton after deadly pedestrian crash

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and fire crews reopened the southbound lanes of I-475 in Burton about two and a half hours after a deadly crash.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-475 between Hemphill and Hill roads just after 10:30 a.m. Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on the freeway.

All lanes of traffic on the freeway reopened around 1 p.m. Police have not identified the victim who died.

