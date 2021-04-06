Advertisement

Whitmer not ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions despite rise in statistics

She says adequate measures to slow the spread already are in place if people follow them
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media before receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Ford Field.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media before receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine dose at Ford Field.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michiganders need to do better with following COVID-19 orders already on the books rather than her imposing one restrictions.

Michigan has been seeing significant increases in key COVID-19 statistics for about a month. Saturday’s number of new cases was the fifth highest on record, hospitalizations are only 25% below the peak set four months ago and the percentage of positive tests set a record Monday.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said younger populations are seeing the largest increases in COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations. People age 10 to 39 are seeing the largest increases in COVID-19 spread now.

LIVE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets vaccinated at mass clinic at Detroit's Ford Field

Whitmer blamed the rising statistics on people not following COVID-19 orders in place now, along with the spread of three coronavirus variants around Michigan.

“It is not a policy problem that we have. It is a compliance problem that we have. It is a mobility issue that we’re confronting. It is fatigue that we’re confronting. And it’s variants,” she said.

Whitmer, who received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Ford Field on Tuesday, didn’t announce any additional orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. She said measures to prevent the coronavirus already are in place.

Instead, Whitmer called on everyone to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing and wash their hands often.

