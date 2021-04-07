69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 69-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with an SUV in Lapeer County just east of Davison.

Gregory Velasco of Oxford was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Lippincott Boulevard near Lake Nepessing Road in Elba Township around 4:30 p.m. when he approached a westbound GMC Terrain, which had slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the 49-year-old woman turned into the eastbound lane of Lippincott Boulevard when Velasco hit the passenger side. He slammed on the brakes before the impact, which caused him to get thrown off the motorcycle.

Velasco, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman driving the Terrain was did not report any injuries.

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating crash before submitting reports to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed. An accident reconstructionist is determining how fast Velasco was traveling and awaiting toxicology test results for both drivers.

