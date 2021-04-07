Advertisement

69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison

Police say a GMC Terrain turned left into his path on Lippincott Boulevard in Elba Township
A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer County.
A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer County.(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 69-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after colliding with an SUV in Lapeer County just east of Davison.

Gregory Velasco of Oxford was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Lippincott Boulevard near Lake Nepessing Road in Elba Township around 4:30 p.m. when he approached a westbound GMC Terrain, which had slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the 49-year-old woman turned into the eastbound lane of Lippincott Boulevard when Velasco hit the passenger side. He slammed on the brakes before the impact, which caused him to get thrown off the motorcycle.

Velasco, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman driving the Terrain was did not report any injuries.

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating crash before submitting reports to the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed. An accident reconstructionist is determining how fast Velasco was traveling and awaiting toxicology test results for both drivers.

