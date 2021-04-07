Advertisement

China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a...
Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have started 10 days of testing for several sports events in five different indoor venues from April 1-10.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. He warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to a potential Olympics boycott.

“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, due to start in February 2022. They have urged a boycott or other measures to call attention to accusations of Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong.

The U.S. State Department suggested an Olympic boycott was among the possibilities but a senior official said later a boycott has not been discussed. The International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have said in the past they oppose boycotts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
Three attorneys accused of racketeering in Genesee County
A Grand Blanc Township police patrol car blocks a ramp to I-475 after a crash.
Southbound I-475 reopen in Burton after deadly pedestrian crash
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports steep reduction in new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media before receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine dose at...
Whitmer not ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions despite rise in statistics

Latest News

Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Michigan promoting vaccines rather than more restrictions during COVID-19 surge
This August 2017 photo made available by Fermilab shows the Muon g-2 ring at the Fermi National...
‘Tantalizing’ results of 2 experiments defy physics rulebook
Jack Hanna carries a cloud leopard as he arrives at Safe Kids Day at Smashbox Studios on...
‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Michigan State Police
Houghton Lake man pleads guilty to child sex crimes in second county
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says