Construction begins on Texas Roadhouse restaurant outside Fashion Square Mall

Hiring for about 200 jobs at the restaurant will begin later this year
Texas Roadhouse is under construction in the Saginaw area.
Texas Roadhouse is under construction in the Saginaw area.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction is under way on a new Texas Roadhouse in the Saginaw area two and a half years after plans for the restaurant were revealed.

The Texas Roadhouse will replace the Sears Auto Center outside Fashion Square Mall. The Sears store closed in summer of 2019 and the auto center at 2508 Tittabawassee Road closed before that.

Texas Roadhouse hopes to open the nearly 7,500-square-foot restaurant sometime this fall depending on how weather affects the construction season. The restaurant will have capacity for 300 patrons, including at the bar.

Hiring for about 200 positions will begin later this year. About 60% of the jobs will be part time while 40% will be full time. The Saginaw location will be operated by a managing partner, who owns a share of the restaurant, rather than a general manager.

Texas Roadhouse, which specializes in hand-cut steaks and ribs, opened a location in Flint Township on the busy Miller Road corridor in 2015.

