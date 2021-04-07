From jail to a job: Genesee County Sheriff celebrates latest graduates of IGNITE.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(04/07/21)-- Three more inmates go from behind bars to jobs - thanks to a unique program at Genesee County Jail that gives inmates the chance to learn a trade, get a job, and change their lives.

Delante Darrough admits he hasn’t always made the best choices in life while growing up on the northside of Flint.

“Hanging around, being around the wrong people,” said IGNITE graduate, Delante Darrough.

And some of those poor decisions-- landed him behind bars on more than on occasion.

But one choice Darrough made while inside the Genesee County Jail-- brought him here today. Meeting with a United States Congressman and being praised by the Genesee County Sheriff for being part of this year’s graduating class in the IGNITE program-- an education, re-entry and rehabilitation initiative to assist Genesee County inmates with prior felony convictions in getting a fresh start.

“It means a lot. It gave me a sense of rehabilitation. To grow and develop and work on myself,”Darrough said.

“Rather than simply stressing the hurdles that they face, and continue to face. Give them tools, probably as important as tools, the belief and belief that they can overcome. This is really impressive. This is really important, and I’m just so glad, I’m glad that I was able to be here and to be a part of it,” said Congressman, Dan Kildee. (Flint) (D)

This is the second graduating class since the program was launched last fall. This year’s class -- three former inmates were enrolled in the IN2WORK program. Receiving a training partnership with the food service company GCARD.

“These 3 guys are now 18 inmates from December 23rd last year till now that have left this place and gone into full time employment,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

“The biggest thing that IN2WORK taught me was how to have self value again and self worth, as well as the responsibility to not just leave this place, but leave as not only. I would say as a member of society, but productive,” said IGNITE graduate Dallas Whiting,

