Gladwin woman dies after Jeep rolls partially on top of her

26-year-old Alissa Marie Bunnell was pronounced dead on the scene
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin woman died late Tuesday after police say the Jeep she was driving overturned in a ditch and landed partially on top of her.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Alissa Marie Bunnell was driving the Jeep on Oberlin Road south of Ziemer Road in Sage Township around 11 p.m. when it rolled into the ditch.

First responders found Bunnell, who was riding alone, partially pinned underneath the Jeep when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office believes Bunnell was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened and she possibly was intoxicated. Police will continue investigating the crash on Wednesday.

