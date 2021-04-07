Advertisement

Goyette Mechanical expanding Flint headquarters, adding 90 jobs

Goyette Mechanical
Goyette Mechanical(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Goyette Mechanical, one of Michigan’s largest HVAC service companies, is planning to invest $4.65 million in an expansion of its headquarters in Flint and create 90 new jobs.

The company, which was founded in 1928, has outgrown its headquarters. The expansion will transform the building into a high-profile office and training facility in the heart of Flint.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is providing a $675,000 grant for the project, which won’t be awarded unless Goyette meets investment and job creation targets.

“We are very proud of our nearly 100 years of doing business and creating jobs in Michigan and excited about the opportunity to further expand our footprint and workforce in Flint,” said Goyette Vice President Cherie’ Parks. “It’s promising to see the State of Michigan support projects like ours and businesses that are investing and growing in Flint and Genesee County.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city will expedite permits required for Goyette’s expansion.

“We are proud to win this major investment in our community and keep Goyette Mechanical’s headquarters in Flint,” he said. “Goyette Mechanical is a family business that built its foundation here and has thrived for generations. They prove Flint is a great place to do business.”

Goyette plans to create 90 high-wage jobs with the expansion. Click here for a list of open positions at the company, which will provide comprehensive training and work experience in high-demand occupations.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison
Three children age 5, 7 and 13 are accused of breaking into homes in Gladwin County and causing...
Three children accused of vandalizing homes in Gladwin County neighborhood
From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
Three attorneys accused of racketeering in Genesee County
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports steep reduction in new COVID-19 cases
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people

Latest News

Community rallying around basketball
Community rallying around basketball
A Michigan mother is begging people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols as she sits in an...
Michigan mom pleads for precaution after 16-month-old contracts virus
A Michigan mother is begging people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols as she sits in an...
Michigan mom pleads for precaution after 16-month-old contracts virus
Electric scooters ready to rent in Midland
Midland's new electric scooter program goes live
A positive COVID test prevents the Hemlock Girls Basketball Team from advancing to the state...
Positive COVID-19 test ends Hemlock girls basketball’s drive for a state title