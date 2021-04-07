Goyette Mechanical expanding Flint headquarters, adding 90 jobs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Goyette Mechanical, one of Michigan’s largest HVAC service companies, is planning to invest $4.65 million in an expansion of its headquarters in Flint and create 90 new jobs.

The company, which was founded in 1928, has outgrown its headquarters. The expansion will transform the building into a high-profile office and training facility in the heart of Flint.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is providing a $675,000 grant for the project, which won’t be awarded unless Goyette meets investment and job creation targets.

“We are very proud of our nearly 100 years of doing business and creating jobs in Michigan and excited about the opportunity to further expand our footprint and workforce in Flint,” said Goyette Vice President Cherie’ Parks. “It’s promising to see the State of Michigan support projects like ours and businesses that are investing and growing in Flint and Genesee County.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the city will expedite permits required for Goyette’s expansion.

“We are proud to win this major investment in our community and keep Goyette Mechanical’s headquarters in Flint,” he said. “Goyette Mechanical is a family business that built its foundation here and has thrived for generations. They prove Flint is a great place to do business.”

Goyette plans to create 90 high-wage jobs with the expansion. Click here for a list of open positions at the company, which will provide comprehensive training and work experience in high-demand occupations.

