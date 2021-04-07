Houghton Lake man pleads guilty to child sex crimes in second county

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 50-year-old from Houghton Lake pleaded guilty Wednesday to child sex charges in the second of three counties where he was charged.

Michael Clune pleaded guilty in a Roscommon County courtroom to one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to communicate with another person for the purpose of child sexually abusive activity. He faces up to 25 years in prison for those charges.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says Clune admitted to communicating online from his home in Houghton Lake with multiple boys age 15 or younger and enticing them to send him sexually explicit photos.

Clune initially was arrested for child sex crimes in Clare County last fall. Michigan State Police served search warrants for Clune’s electronic devices, which allegedly turned up evidence of child sex crimes there and in Roscommon and Shiawassee counties.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy, who Clune allegedly picked up, brought to a hotel in Shiawassee County and engaged in inappropriate sexual activity.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division found a sexually abusive video on Clune’s phone of the 12-year-old boy. They were able to identify the boy and the hotel where the assault took place, leading to the charges.

Clune pleaded guilty in March to first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child younger than 13 and aggravated child sexually abusive activity for the crimes in Shiawassee County. He faces a minimum sentence of 25 years to life in prison for those charges.

Clune is named in other charges from Clare County, including third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sodomy, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. He is awaiting trial or a plea agreement in that case.

“Individuals who prey upon children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

