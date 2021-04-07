Large boat, travel trailers stolen from Freeland area storage units

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An unusual storage unit heist is under investigation in Saginaw County.

Three large and very expensive summer recreational vehicles were stolen and police have little to go on at this point, including when the thefts occurred.

“For this area, its very unusual,” says Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon.

The rare crime happened at a storage facility near Freeland. It was Monday when a person noticed their property stored there was gone. Other units were hit.

“The owners of the storage facility learned that a second subject had property stolen and in checking, they located a third unit that had an R-V missing as well,” says Simon.

In fact, two recreational vehicles are gone. So is a 38-foot Power Quest Avenger boat. The thief or thieves apparently jimmied open pedestrian doors and opened the larger doors while inside. They now have some high-priced items.

“The boat, based on estimates that we were provided, between $150,000-200,000, one of the RVs, was upwards of $100,000 and another one was in excess of $50,000,” he says.

Simon says the company that owns the storage units does not have anyone on site. He says the last time one of the victims was at the storage facility was six weeks ago.

“We are trying to narrow it down by canvassing the neighborhood and talking with some people to see if we can come up with a better window on when that occurred,” he says.

Investigators also believe the separate incidents occurred over a period of time.

“They probably weren’t all taken at the same time, we are thinking over the course of one, two, maybe three different days,” Simon says.

Simon is hoping that other customers who use the storage facility might have seen something odd.

“If they saw someone towing a 38-foot Power Quest boat and somebody thought that doesn’t seem right that they are moving that boat in January, February, March, we want to hear from them,” he says.

And if you have any information, you are asked to called the Tittabawassee Township Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.