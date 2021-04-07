Advertisement

Michigan denied school standardized testing waiver for this year

The rejection means students still have to take the exams this school year
Michigan students will have to take standardized tests this year.
Michigan students will have to take standardized tests this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education has denied Michigan’s request to waive standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.

The announcement that came late Tuesday means that in the next few weeks students must take the exams that the state Education Department has said take away from important time for teachers to catch up students on what they might have missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state had hoped to substitute standardized testing with benchmark examinations to inform parents and teachers of areas in need of review. But the federal Education Department did not grant the request made in January.

