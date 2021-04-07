Advertisement

Michigan police plan five-day effort to catch distracted drivers

The “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” campaign will take place around the state from Thursday through Monday
The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." effort is organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety...
The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." effort is organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police agencies across Michigan are taking part in a five-day effort to crack down on distracted driving this week.

As part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, law enforcement officers are increasing patrols as part of the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” effort organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The increased patrols in Michigan are scheduled for Thursday through Monday.

Michigan State Police say there were more than 18,000 crashes statewide caused by distracted driving in 2019, resulting in 70 deaths. Nationally, 3,142 people in distracted driving crashes in 2019, including 566 pedestrians and bicyclists.

Michigan law prohibits drivers from reading, manually typing or sending text messages and other written communication while behind the wheel. The only exceptions allow for reporting crimes or emergencies.

“Any activity that takes your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel is extremely reckless and puts you and others on the road at risk,” said Michael L. Prince, Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “Whether it’s texting, eating, drinking, using GPS or talking to other passengers, it’s all dangerous while driving.”

Separately, police agencies in Kent and Wayne counties are partnering with Michigan State University researchers this month to evaluate methods of enforcing distracted driving laws. A three-week study continues in those counties until April 26.

Officers are using dynamic message boards to alert drivers that distracted driving enforcement is under way. Researchers are studying whether using the message boards leads to a measurable change in drivers’ behavior.

“This project aims to assess the effectiveness of high-visibility enforcement, in combination with different types of messages that discourage cell phone use by drivers,” said Dr. Peter Savolainen, MSU Foundation Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
Three attorneys accused of racketeering in Genesee County
A Grand Blanc Township police patrol car blocks a ramp to I-475 after a crash.
Southbound I-475 reopen in Burton after deadly pedestrian crash
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports steep reduction in new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media before receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine dose at...
Whitmer not ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions despite rise in statistics

Latest News

Michigan State Police
Houghton Lake man pleads guilty to child sex crimes in second county
A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office
Gladwin woman dies after Jeep rolls partially on top of her
Three children age 5, 7 and 13 are accused of breaking into homes in Gladwin County and causing...
Three children accused of vandalizing homes in Gladwin County neighborhood