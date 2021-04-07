Michigan reports 8,000+ new COVID-19 cases, positive tests hit new high

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All three of the key COVID-19 statistics for Michigan increased on Wednesday.

The number of new cases reached the seventh highest increase for a single day and hospitalizations increased again to the highest level of 2021 while the percentage of positive tests hit an 11-month high for the second time in a week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,015 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 715,478. That is only the seventh daily increase of new cases higher than 8,000 in the state since the coronavirus pandemic started.

State health officials reported 30 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,327.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Tuesday with just over 39,400 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests reached a new 11-month record for Michigan at 17.91%.

The previous record for highest percentage of positive tests since widespread testing started in Michigan last May was 17.73% set last Friday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Wednesday, 3,549 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 39 higher than Tuesday’s total. Of those, 3,373 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 15% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased slightly on Wednesday while the number of patients on ventilators increased. Michigan hospitals are treating 668 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 311 of them are on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are eight fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven more on ventilators.

Michigan passed a milestone Wednesday, as health care providers administered a COVID-19 vaccine dose to the 3 millionth resident.

Michigan distributed just over 5.661 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 2.81 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.54 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 311,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.872 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.054 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 26,717 cases and 732 deaths, which is an increase of 297 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 17,216 cases and 531 deaths, which is an increase of 151 cases and one death.

Arenac, 763 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Bay, 8,345 cases and 297 deaths, which is an increase of 125 cases.

Clare, 1,558 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Gladwin, 1,478 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Gratiot, 2,653 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Huron, 2,467 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 75 cases.

Iosco, 1,378 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Isabella, 4,176 cases, 77 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 48 cases.

Lapeer, 6,034 cases and 141 deaths, which is an increase of 95 cases and four deaths.

Midland, 5,285 cases, 68 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 62 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,065 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Oscoda, 403 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Roscommon, 1,348 cases, 42 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Sanilac, 2,919 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases.

Shiawassee, 4,400 cases, 85 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 57 cases and 73 recoveries.

Tuscola, 3,832 cases and 134 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases.

