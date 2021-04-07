Police rescue 4-month-old boy abandoned next to Oakland County creek

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 4-month-old boy is safe and in the care of Child Protective Services after police found him lying facedown next to a creek in Oakland County’s Orion Township on Wednesday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the baby was hypothermic and dressed in a wet sleeper when he was found, but apparently did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the area of Waldon and Joslyn roads around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday after two neighbors called 911 to report a woman hiding in the bushes and ringing their doorbells. The 37-year-old woman was gone when deputies reached the neighborhood.

Moments later, staff at Waldon Middle School nearby called to report a frantic woman pounding on their doors. The woman was distraught when police found her at the school and she claimed someone was chasing her.

While talking with the sheriff’s office, the woman mentioned she has an infant son and investigators noticed she had burs stuck to her pants, which indicated she had been walking in a wildland area recently. Deputies then launched an intense search for the boy in a one-square-mile area between the woman’s residence and where the neighbors called 911.

Searchers found the infant after about 30 minutes. Police are not sure how long the 4-month-old had been lying by the creek alone.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

The sheriff’s office is seeking an arrest warrant accusing the mother of child abuse. Police will continue investigating the incident before submitting reports to the Oakland County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say the infant will remain hospitalized overnight for observation before he is released into the care of Michigan Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.