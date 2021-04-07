Positive COVID-19 test ends Hemlock girls basketball’s drive for a state title

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - A player on the Hemlock High School girl’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the team’s playoff hopes have come to an abrupt end.

The dreams of a state title, turned into a nightmare even before the first tip-off.

“The initial thought of not being able to go was really hard to take. And, just, we tried to stay hopeful through practice and stuff. But, the thought’s always there, that, that’s a possibility,” said senior basketball team member Cassidy Peake.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s mandatory COVID-19 testing policy requires all players to receive a rapid antigen test at least once a week to continue participating in practices and games. The policy went into effect this week.

One of the Hemlock players tested positive with the antigen test on Tuesday.

“We did another test to see if that one was in error. That one was positive too. And we got final confirmation this morning at about 6:30. The parent took their child to get a rapid PCR test and that confirmed it was a positive test,” said Hemlock High School Principal and Athletic Director Keith Green.

With the confirmed positive test, the team was required to forfeit its state semifinal game Wednesday against Grass Valley at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“There were a lot of tears. You know, the girls were upset. That’s been a dream for a lot of the girls,” Green said.

Peake is sad that she won’t get another chance to play for a state title because her senior season is over.

“Not being able to play in it or have the chance to go further is really hard. Knowing that I can’t, I don’t have another season to play like my teammates is definitely something to be a little bummed about,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the girls basketball team has lost a game to COVID-19. Last year, the team was forced out of action during regional competition.

