Record highs are possible Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stationary front will keep some clouds mixed in with our sunshine before showers develop later today. The chance of rain will stay in the forecast through the weekend.

Today’s highs will be well above normal in the 70s to low 80s! You’ll be warmer to the SW, cooler NE/near the lake. Winds today will be out of the S and SW at 5-10mph. Spotty showers develop later this evening, but most will be dry all day.

There’s a chance you’ll see a little rain overnight but the majority of Mid-Michigan will be dry with some clouds. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 50s!

Tomorrow we’ll start with a little sun before more widespread showers move in. Thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe is expected. Highs tomorrow will be back into the mid and upper 70s with a SE wind keeping those closer to Lake Huron cooler.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.