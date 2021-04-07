SVSU holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for its students

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University has teamed up with Meijer to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public for months and on Wednesday, all students were able to receive a shot for the first time.

One student getting vaccinated on Wednesday was Kennedy Stoll, a sophomore from Grand Rapids.

Stoll said after getting the shot, she felt great and was appreciative of the university offering this clinic.

“I think it’s great, especially for college students to be able to come and like get their vaccine because I think a lot of kids, if it wasn’t an option at school, I don’t think a lot of college students would get it overwise,” she said.

Stoll said she was excited to get the shot so she could finally visit some extended family.

J.J. Boehm, the university’s spokesperson, said from the university’s perspective, getting students the vaccine is a win for them, too.

“I think this is a big dose of hope for our campus community to see so many of our students get vaccinated at one time,” he said. “And know that this is again one step closer to getting us back to the college experience that we know our students are so hungry for.”

As of right now, SVSU is not requiring students to get vaccinated, Boehm said but it is encouraging students to do so.

“It’s very important for our students to get the vaccine because that’s what’s going to allow us to return to many aspects of campus life that haven’t been available to students over the past year,” Boehm said.

Boehm said the university has launched an educational campaign for students to learn more about the vaccine.

On Wednesday, students were receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will be scheduled for their second dose before the semester comes to a close.

“We’re very pleased that they’re going to be able to do that here on campus,” Boehm said. “And again, have that peace of mind to know that when they’re returning home for the summer, that they’re going to have both of their doses.”

Vaccine clinics for students will take place on Thursday and Friday of this week as well. More information can be found here.

For students like Stoll, she hopes that her classmates follow suit and get the vaccine as well so that campus life can return to at least somewhat normal.

“I hope that in the fall, it’s at least somewhat back to normal,” she said. “More in person classes and less online.”

