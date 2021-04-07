Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
Three attorneys accused of racketeering in Genesee County
A Grand Blanc Township police patrol car blocks a ramp to I-475 after a crash.
Southbound I-475 reopen in Burton after deadly pedestrian crash
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports steep reduction in new COVID-19 cases
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan passes major COVID-19 milestone as COVID-19 statistics increase

Latest News

After sitting empty for over 7 years a former Saginaw County High School building is getting...
Buena Vista Township hopes to transform former high school into a farmers’ market
After sitting empty for over 7 years a former Saginaw County High School building is getting...
Buena Vista Township start talking plans to transform former high school into a farmers' market
Police officers and community leaders stand outside the building where a man shot the mother of...
Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter’s birthday in NYC
The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Chair honoring Jefferson Davis apparently stolen from Alabama cemetery, held for ransom