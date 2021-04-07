Advertisement

Three children accused of vandalizing homes in Gladwin County neighborhood

At least five residences sustained damage totaling thousands of dollars
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three children are accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage in at least five homes around a rural area of Gladwin County this week.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office says it identified children ages 5, 7 and 13 as the culprits.

The children allegedly broke into homes in the Wildwood Shores area of Bourret Township on Monday and Tuesday. Investigators are aware of damage caused at five residences so far.

Photos from the sheriff’s office show dishes smashed on the floor, graffiti scrawled on the walls and food or paint thrown on the walls. Police say the damage to each residence totals several thousand dollars.

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating the break-ins before turning over reports to the Gladwin County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether to file any criminal charges against the juvenile suspects.

