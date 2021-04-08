Advertisement

59-year-old Ironman athlete runs from Disneyland to Disney World

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Until he heard the cheers, Don Muchow didn’t know what to expect as he completed his cross-country marathon.

“The security guard said, ‘Oh, are you the runner?’ and I thought, ‘Oh my god. Here’s the escort off Disney property,’” Muchow said.

He ran from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida and getting a big welcome at the Magic Kingdom lifted his spirits.

“I love you guys. This is the best surprise in the world,” said Muchow, a 59-year-old Ironman athlete from Texas.

He planned to start at the Pacific and end in the Atlantic but stopping at the Disney parks was a “happy accident” born from a conversation with a confused friend.

“He said, ‘Well, so I assume you’re running from Disneyland to Disney World?’ And I hadn’t actually thought about it that way,” Muchow said.

As a fan of the theme parks, including Disney was a great fit and gave him the push he needed to finish the last leg.

“I’ve just been on cloud nine since then,” he said.

Muchow ran the 2,800 miles across the country to show how his Type 1 diabetes wasn’t holding him back.

After decades of defying limitations from the disease, he wanted to prove to others that they can, too.

“Make that choice, rather than the choice of fear,” Muchow said.

After seeing all the sights in his run across America, the road warrior is just about done.

“I’m starting to sort of ride that wave of hope to the shore,” Muchow said with the Atlantic Ocean within reach.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison
Three children age 5, 7 and 13 are accused of breaking into homes in Gladwin County and causing...
Three children accused of vandalizing homes in Gladwin County neighborhood
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Police rescue 4-month-old boy abandoned next to Oakland County creek
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people
From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
Three attorneys accused of racketeering in Genesee County

Latest News

Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
HAP Crim Festival of Races to hold in-person and virtual races this year
Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
HAP Crim Festival of Races to hold in-person and virtual races this year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two...
Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores
In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor...
Vote counting to start in Amazon union election