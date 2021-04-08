9-mile repaving project on M-53 to slow travel between Imlay City and Marlette

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting a repaving project this month that will slow travel in Lapeer and Sanilac counties for much of the summer.

Beginning April 19, contractors will be repaving 9.2 miles of M-53, which is also called VanDyke Road, between Deanwood Road north of Imlay City and the south city limit of Marlette. Construction is expected to continue into September depending on weather.

The $6.4 million project also includes pavement joint repairs, drainage improvements, guardrail replacement and sign upgrades.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions with flaggers in the areas where crews are working every day. The traffic light at M-90 will be taken out of service for two weeks in May, so the intersection will operate as a four-way stop with one lane of travel open in all four directions during that time.

