Beecher community rallying around basketball team, donating entire trip to East Lansing for state semifinals

BEECHER, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/07/2021) - Two Flint-area boys basketball teams are playing to punch their tickets to Saturday’s state championship game.

Before that, however, they’ll have to get through Thursday’s state semifinals games in East Lansing.

One of those teams is Beecher, who is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2017.

On Wednesday night, they boarded the team bus heading to East Lansing for Thursday morning’s game, and the community is giving them plenty to smile about.

It started with a late-night Facebook post on Tuesday. Secretary of the Athletic Director, Trayc Cunningham asking ‘Buctown’ who might be willing to help fuel the Beecher Boys as they get set for a run at the state championship.

“Went to bed. When I woke up, my phone was just blowing up, and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ and it was just donations pouring in,” Cunningham said.

Their entire trip to East Lansing has been donated and paid for from the hotel rooms to Thursday morning breakfast catered to their rooms, and before they even get there, donations coming from alumni dating back to the class of 1976 all the way up to the class of 2009. They chipped in hot food like pizza, sandwiches, and even bratwurst fresh off the barbecue.

Cunningham made snack bags for each of the athletes with goodies like Gatorade, Oreos, and fruits, hopeful the share an inspiring message.

“To see that they’re loved. That people are watching them. That people care about them, and they’ve got the support of their teachers, their community, their administrators. They have so much support that they want to win this for the community,” Cunningham said.

Junior Carmelo Harris agrees, saying, “It gives us hope. That means we got supporters that actually believe in what we’re doing and actually want to buy into what we’re doing and invest in us.”

Head Coach Mike Williams says it show’s what they’re all about and not just in Beecher.

He’s wishing good luck to Grand Blanc who’s playing in the D1 Semifinals as well.

“It’s the Flint area that has taken us and they’ve wrapped their arms around us. I hope that both of us raise a trophy for this area for this city for this town man that’s gone through so many tough times,” Williams said.

Beecher’s state semifinal game against Hanover-Horton is at 10:00 in the morning at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

