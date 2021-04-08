Crim Festival of Races organizing virtual and in-person options for August

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races may include an in-person race option this summer.

The Crim Fitness Foundation recently decided to plan both a virtual and in-person festival for Aug. 28. The in-person planning will incorporate COVID-19 guidelines and strategies to limit the number of runners on the course at a time.

“We know in the future we will be able to host the historic HAP Crim Festival of Races that you are used to, which brings the Greater Flint community together to celebrate health and wellness,” said Board Chairperson Mark Yonan. “This year we will need to make some changes in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants.”

The Crim festival is proposing the following strategies to promote separation between runners:

Cap registration based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

Select runners for participation with a random lottery.

Employ a rolling start with limited numbers of runners taking off at assigned times.

Requiring face coverings in the start and finish areas before racers leave and immediately after they complete the course.

Canceling the expo before the races and the festival after the races.

“We know that a safe race will require that people do not congregate before, during or after each race,” said Joe Dimambro, Crim Director of Races & Training.

Crim organizers are hoping to stage the 10-mile, 5-mile, 5K and 1-mile races all on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. Barricades will define a start/finish area from the Saginaw Street bridge to Second Street with athletes entering from Kearsley Street.

Face coverings would be required in the start/finish area.

The rolling start plan would allow 10-mile runners to show up at the starting line at a designated time and immediately begin their race. The start times would be planned over a two-hour window. Runners would wear bibs that start and stop their timing.

Runners will receive their medals and finish line food in packets as they exit the start/finish area after their race.

The Crim doesn’t plan to invite elite runners or USATF Masters Championship runners to provide more entries for athletes in the community.

For athletes who prefer a virtual option, the 10 Days of Crim will return this summer from Aug. 19 to 28. Details of the virtual option, which allows runners to complete the course on their own, will be released at a later date.

Runners will be able to transfer their Crim registration to the virtual races or to 2022 if health mandates prohibit the in-person races again this year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.