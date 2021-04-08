Advertisement

General Motors slowing production, cutting more jobs due to microchip shortage

Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant(General Motors)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is cutting production at six North American factories, citing the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Many of the automaker’s highly-profitable trucks and SUVs use around 150 chips each. Without this technology, GM can’t continue producing vehicles at the current pace.

The latest round of production slowdowns affect the Delta Township Assembly plant near Lansing, along with facilities in Mexico, Canada, Tennessee and Kansas.

The Lansing Grand River Assembly plant stopped all production in March due to the semiconductor shortage while the Flint Engine Operations plant slowed production in February, which led to about 160 indefinite job cuts.

GM is working with suppliers to obtain enough microchips and resume full production levels. The automaker has not said how long the production slowdowns and job cuts will last.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison
Three children age 5, 7 and 13 are accused of breaking into homes in Gladwin County and causing...
Three children accused of vandalizing homes in Gladwin County neighborhood
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Police rescue 4-month-old boy abandoned next to Oakland County creek
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people
From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
Three attorneys accused of racketeering in Genesee County

Latest News

Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
HAP Crim Festival of Races to hold in-person and virtual races this year
Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
HAP Crim Festival of Races to hold in-person and virtual races this year
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 7,800+ new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths
9-mile repaving project on M-53 to slow travel between Imlay City and Marlette