Gov. Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference Friday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to discuss Michigan’s COVID-19 response again Friday morning during a press conference from Lansing.

Whitmer has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus. ABC12 will air the press conference live.

Whitmer has not said what she plans to discuss during the press conference.

Michigan is in the midst of a significant uptick in key COVID-19 statistics. The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests all have been increasing for about a month.

The state is averaging more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases per day from Sunday through Thursday while hospitalizations reached the highest level since December and continue climbing. More than 15% of inpatient hospital beds across Michigan are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has reached two 11-month highs over the past five days, surging beyond 17% again on Tuesday.

However, both Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said this week that they don’t believe additional restrictions are the answer to reversing the upward trend in COVID-19. They said better compliance is necessary.

Whitmer blamed rising numbers on people not following the COVID-19 mandates already on the books.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, said young people are seeing the largest increases in COVID-19 spread. The 10 to 19 age group saw the biggest increase last month before the 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age groups also saw increased spread of the illness.

