Grand Blanc man wins $150,000 Powerball prize with ticket subscription

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man’s subscription to purchase Powerball tickets paid off with a $150,000 prize.

Ken Belcher matched four of the five white balls in the Feb. 27 to win $50,000. He purchased the Powerplay through the Michigan Lottery website, which tripled his winnings to $150,000.

“I like to play Club Keno and one day when I was checking my numbers, I decided to buy a subscription for Powerball,” said Belcher. “I hit the $150,000 on the next drawing, so I got in at just the right time.”

Online players can purchase subscriptions to the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy Five, Lotto 47, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions and Powerball games. They can select how many tickets they want to buy for each drawing, the numbers and any add-ons like the Powerplay.

Subscriptions renew weekly, but players can cancel at any time.

Belcher said he plans to invest his winnings for a more comfortable retirement.

“This isn’t a life changing amount of money, but it will definitely be great to put a little extra away for a more comfortable retirement,” Belcher said.

