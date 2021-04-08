Advertisement

Grand Blanc man wins $150,000 Powerball prize with ticket subscription

Ken Belcher won a $150,000 Powerball prize with a ticket subscription.
Ken Belcher won a $150,000 Powerball prize with a ticket subscription.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man’s subscription to purchase Powerball tickets paid off with a $150,000 prize.

Ken Belcher matched four of the five white balls in the Feb. 27 to win $50,000. He purchased the Powerplay through the Michigan Lottery website, which tripled his winnings to $150,000.

“I like to play Club Keno and one day when I was checking my numbers, I decided to buy a subscription for Powerball,” said Belcher. “I hit the $150,000 on the next drawing, so I got in at just the right time.”

Online players can purchase subscriptions to the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy Five, Lotto 47, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions and Powerball games. They can select how many tickets they want to buy for each drawing, the numbers and any add-ons like the Powerplay.

Subscriptions renew weekly, but players can cancel at any time.

Belcher said he plans to invest his winnings for a more comfortable retirement.

“This isn’t a life changing amount of money, but it will definitely be great to put a little extra away for a more comfortable retirement,” Belcher said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison
Three children age 5, 7 and 13 are accused of breaking into homes in Gladwin County and causing...
Three children accused of vandalizing homes in Gladwin County neighborhood
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Police rescue 4-month-old boy abandoned next to Oakland County creek
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people
From left, attorneys Alexandra Ichim, Marc Fishman and Ryan Fishman of the Fishman Group law...
Three attorneys accused of racketeering in Genesee County

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson says they hope to have 24 million vaccines out by the end of April. (Source:...
Michigan ramping up COVID-19 vaccine efforts on college campuses, in Detroit area
Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
HAP Crim Festival of Races to hold in-person and virtual races this year
Participants take part in the Crim in previous years.
HAP Crim Festival of Races to hold in-person and virtual races this year
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports 7,800+ new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
General Motors slowing production, cutting more jobs due to microchip shortage