HAP Crim Festival of Races to hold in-person and virtual races this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(04/08/21)-”We’ve had a lot of people reaching out to us really hoping that the Crim have come festival of races is coming back in-person. And so we feel that we’re in a place right now where we are able to make that happen,” Crim Fitness Foundation Vice President, Lauren Holaly.

As we begin to see more people vaccinated against COVID-19, organizers of the HAP Crim Festival of Races have come up with a compromise for this summer’s race-- to make participants happy AND keep them safe and healthy.

“We know some people aren’t going to feel comfortable yet, participating in in person race so we want to make sure that we have the virtual option as well for people,” Holaly said it was important to be able to bring back more than a 4-decades long tradition to Flint in person.

“Last year in 2020 was the first year in more than 40 years that we were not able to have a race, and people were sad we were disappointed, it’s just this like great culminating day in Flint. And so we’ve been hearing from a lot of our participants pent up demand to get out and run,” she said.

But there will be some changes to the race with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in mind.

2021 HAP Crim Festival of Races changes include:

In-person race along historic Crim courses.... but the number of in-person races will be limited.

Those runners will be selected with a random lottery system...and start times will be staggered, so that there won’t be a large crowd of runners.

And, masks will be required at both the start and finish lines.

People will also not be able to watch the race downtown.

There will be no race expo or post-race festival and medals and finish line food will be delivered in packets as racers exit the finish area.

And the virtual option-- is here to stay.

“We know that there’s a lot of people who come from Flint who really like miss being able to participate in that, on that day. And so for them, the virtual option actually worked really well they still felt like I got my T shirt I got my medal I can participate anywhere in the world and still feel like I kind of had that piece of home with me,” Holaly said.

About 10-thousand people usually take part in the Crim each year.

Organizers aren’t sure how many runners will be allowed this year.

For now, registration will remain closed.

More information on registration and the lottery system will be shared soon.

The Virtual race will be August 19-28, and the in-person race will be Saturday, August 28.

