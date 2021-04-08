Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We saw more clouds and showers Thursday, but that didn’t hold temperatures back very much.  Record highs fell by the wayside for the second day in a row.  Most of us enjoyed readings in the 70s, but a few spots did peak in the very low 80s.  With southeasterly winds prevailing for the day, our lakeshore communities stayed quite a bit cooler.  Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will continue overnight as low temperatures only settle in the lower, to middle 50s early Friday morning.

Friday will begin on a quiet note, with a little bit of sunshine in some areas.  A stronger southerly wind is expected for the day, so temperatures will be able to move into the 70s in some areas.  Most of us will see highs in the 60s, with quite a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon.  Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will once again dot the landscape, but there may be some folks who won’t see anything at all.

Saturday will also begin with some sunshine.  High temperatures will once again be in the 70s for the day.  Another batch of rain will move into the area from the south during the afternoon.  Once the rain moves in, it won’t be in too much of a hurry to move out.  As a result, we will have a chance of off & on showers continuing on through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.  It will be generally light stuff, but it will be worthwhile to keep your umbrella handy.  As the showers linger, temperatures are sure to take a tumble. - JR

Most Read

A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison
Three children age 5, 7 and 13 are accused of breaking into homes in Gladwin County and causing...
Three children accused of vandalizing homes in Gladwin County neighborhood
Rescue workers tend to a 4-month-old boy found abandoned next to a creek in Oakland County's...
Police rescue 4-month-old boy abandoned next to Oakland County creek
A tiny percentage of fully vaccinated Michigan residents still contracted COVID-19.
Michigan reports nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people
A Michigan mother is begging people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols as she sits in an...
Michigan mom pleads for precaution after 16-month-old contracts virus

Latest News

More Showers will Develop Friday...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report
More Showers will Develop Friday...
JR's Thursday Night Weather Report
The Rain will Taper Off Tonight...
JR's Thursday Evening's Weather Report
WJRT April 8th, 2021 Morning Weather
Stronger storms possible today