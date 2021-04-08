Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A few record high temperatures fell by the wayside Wednesday afternoon.  Flint tied a record that was set way back in the 1920′s.  We saw a mix of sun and clouds as a relatively light southerly breeze held for the day.  There were a few scattered showers that popped-up, but most of us stayed dry as we enjoyed a teasing of summertime conditions.

Thursday will feature more in the way of cloud cover, and stronger winds in from the southeast.  We will also carry a better chance of seeing showers and thundershowers develop as the day wears on.  Temperatures will be just a skosh cooler than the readings we enjoyed Wednesday, but most of us will still see temperatures cruise through the 70s.  That is still record territory.

We will be on a bit of a rollercoaster ride with regard to temperatures for Friday and the weekend.  It is going to be all about the sunshine.  Highs Friday will retreat into the 60s with more showers likely.  Saturday will begin will some sunshine, so we will sneak back up to around 70.  With more clouds and showers for Sunday, temperatures will tumble into the 50s across the ABC12 viewing area. - JR

