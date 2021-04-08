Advertisement

Kildee: $1,400 stimulus checks for Social Security recipients coming soon

Direct deposits and payments to Direct Express cards are going out Wednesday
Stimulus checks
Stimulus checks(CNN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - For Social Security recipients who haven’t received their $1,400 stimulus payments, Congressman Dan Kildee said the checks are coming soon.

Kildee said the IRS is beginning to disburse payments to Social Security recipients’ bank accounts and Direct Express cards beginning Wednesday. Paper checks are in the mail and people receiving payments in this form should get them in the next several days.

Most of the people awaiting stimulus payments did not file income tax returns for the 2019 or 2020 tax years. Kildee said this includes people who receive retirement, survivor, disability, supplemental income or railroad retirement benefits from Social Security.

“I am proud to support the American Rescue Plan to get more money in the pockets of Michigan families, seniors and small businesses,” Kildee said. “As we continue to live through this pandemic, these additional stimulus checks will help Michiganders pay their bills and support small businesses in our community.”

He said 90% of adults and 87% of children in Michigan will be receiving payments from the third round of stimulus approved with the American Rescue Plan in February.

Kildee encourages anyone who has not received their $1,400 payments to check the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website for an update. Anyone who believes they are entitled to a payment and has not received one yet is encouraged to contact Kildee’s office.

