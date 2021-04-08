Michigan mom pleads for precaution after 16-month-old contracts virus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Michigan mother is begging people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols as she sits in an isolation room with her 16-month-old child who now has the virus.

“After a year of being extremely isolated from everyone. Fiona got COVID. And it happened very quickly,” said Andrea Bell.

Fiona Bell already has a background of medical complexities that includes Spinal Bifida.

Fiona’s mom Andrea says she and her husband Kirk were doing everything they could to keep Fiona safe and healthy.

“She’s a very brave feisty spirited little girl and she she’s been through a lot and so have we. She she’s had, I think six or seven major surgeries now, four of those being brain surgery. She’s been through a lot. And we’ve been able to keep her out of the hospital since August which is a huge deal for her,” said Andrea.

Fiona has been in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit since Friday. She’s now in stable condition at the Children’s Mott Hospital hooked up to a ventilator inside of an isolation room with her mom by her side.

(WJRT)

Andrea says she decided to share their story publicly so that no other family will have to go through this.

“We were immediately asked to participate in a research study, and they’re going to be following her for probably about a year and collecting data, so that they can have those statistics to help other children but right now, there just isn’t any.”

As vaccinations begin to open up to all adults ages 16 and up Andrea feels a responsibility to encourage people to mask up and to sign up to get the vaccine.

“If it’s as simple, an effort as asking people to wear a mask to protect families from this nightmare, then that’s what I want people to do…Then I want to encourage people to get vaccinated because this shouldn’t happen to families this is terrible.”

Andrea says she doesn’t know how long she and Fiona will be in the hospital, but she expects at least several weeks.

As Fiona continues to fight COVID-19 her family is asking for people to send letters, pictures or words of encouragement to Fiona.

You can send mail to: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Attn: Fiona Bell Pediatric Intensive Care Unit 10 East 1540 East Hospital Drive Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.