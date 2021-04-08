Michigan reports 7,800+ new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued increasing in Michigan on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,819 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 723,297. That is the ninth-highest single-day increase in Michigan since the coronavirus pandemic started.

On Wednesday, Genesee County recorded its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in four months with 347.

State health officials reported 57 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,400. All but 30 of the deaths reported Thursday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased significantly Wednesday to the highest level since Jan. 22 with nearly 56,300 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests fell back from Tuesday’s 11-month high, settling at 14.67% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Thursday, 3,706 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 158 higher than Wednesday’s total. Of those, 3,373 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 15.67% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 707 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 311 of them are on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 39 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and seven more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 5.661 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, including 2.81 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.54 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 311,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.993 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.13 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 27,096 cases and 736 deaths, which is an increase of 379 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 17,216 cases and 531 deaths, which are the same due numbers not being updated.

Arenac, 776 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Bay, 8,421 cases and 297 deaths, which is an increase of 76 cases.

Clare, 1,578 cases, 68 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Gladwin, 1,506 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Gratiot, 2,668 cases and 102 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Huron, 2,539 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of 72 cases.

Iosco, 1,392 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Isabella, 4,228 cases, 77 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 52 cases.

Lapeer, 6,123 cases and 142 deaths, which is an increase of 89 cases and one death.

Midland, 5,364 cases, 68 deaths and 4,604 recoveries, which is an increase of 79 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,076 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 406 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,367 cases, 42 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Sanilac, 2,981 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases.

Shiawassee, 4,484 cases, 85 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 84 cases.

Tuscola, 3,898 cases and 137 deaths, which is an increase of 66 cases and three deaths.

