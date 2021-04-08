Multiple animals, including exotics, seized from home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation by Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) officers at a North Lansing home culminated in the seizure of around 40 animals this afternoon.

Eyewitness Gwen Hall told News 10 what she saw at the scene that occurred on Vermont Street in Lansing.

“All I know is I walked out on my porch and I seen a whole bunch of policemen go down the street, a whole bunch of dog pounds going down there,” Hall said. “The ambulance came too. But, they had this whole block blocked off.”

An iguana, tegu, desert tortoise, prairie dog, tarantulas and geckos were found at the house. A tegu is an Argentinian lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long. Mice, rats, cats and dogs were also found in the home.

ICAC says the animals had been living in unsanitary conditions. The owner could face felony charges upon further investigation. Heidi Williams is the Director of the ICAC shelter.

“I can say that the care these animals were receiving is not adequate and it was unacceptable living conditions,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t put my worst enemy is some of these conditions that we see on a regular basis.”

Potter Park Zoo officials and other area exotics experts assisted in the investigation and seizure.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mason animal shelter, if the public would like to assist with the animals care. Donations of Purina One cat food and financial donations towards medical care are in the highest need. Financial donations can be made there in person, or online to the Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund that directly benefits the shelter animals at www.icasfund.org/donate.

