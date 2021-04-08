Stronger storms possible today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A slow moving low pressure system will bring scattered showers and storms into the area through the day. We’ll be warm again today before starting to cool off into next week.

Today’s highs will be into the mid and upper 70s with a SE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s – that will keep those along the Lake Huron shoreline north of the bay and in the eastern thumb closer to 70. We’ll see some sun, particularly in the morning, before more clouds move in and rain turns more widespread.

Isolated strong storms are possible this afternoon and evening with gusty winds being our main threat. Make sure if you’ll be outdoors you have a way to get weather alerts!

Scattered showers continue overnight with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be out of the S around 10mph.

Tomorrow winds stay out of the S at 10-15mph with gusts to the mid 20s. We’ll be a little cooler with highs in the mid 60s to around 70. You can expect some sun, some clouds, and more scattered showers.

