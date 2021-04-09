Advertisement

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. It was reported on April 9, 2021, that Egyptian archeologists unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city near Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.(Amr Nabil | AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city, called the ‘Lost Golden City,’ in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update for Michigan Friday morning
A Michigan mother is begging people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols as she sits in an...
Michigan mom pleads for precaution after 16-month-old contracts virus
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus
Chesaning restaurant's "No one wants to work anymore" social media post generates buzz
Chesaning restaurant’s social media “No one wants to work anymore” post creates buzz
A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison

Latest News

DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon secures enough votes to block union effort
The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the...
UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor his service to queen
In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State...
Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves addresses the 67th session...
Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent