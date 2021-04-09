Advertisement

Bay City man gets 12 years in federal prison for child pornography charges

This was the second child pornography case for 28-year-old Brandon Scott Parsons
U.S. District Court in Bay City.
U.S. District Court in Bay City.(WJHG/WECP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man will spend 12 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to his second child pornography case.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Brandon Scott Parsons shared eight child pornographic images on social media in July 2019. Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant on his phone in March 2020, which turned up five more pornographic images of children under age 12.

Parsons pleaded guilty last December in a federal courtroom to possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography involving prepubescent minors or minors under the age of 12. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington imposed the 12-year prison sentence Friday, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

“This sentence should serve as a warning for those who target and prey on children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. “The aggressive investigation and prosecution of child predators remains among the highest priorities for our office.”

Parsons previously was convicted of state charges for possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime in Bay County Circuit Court in February 2015.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update for Michigan Friday morning
A Michigan mother is begging people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols as she sits in an...
Michigan mom pleads for precaution after 16-month-old contracts virus
Richard Bernstein, 46, is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
MI Supreme Court judge says overseas report he’s ‘stuck’ in Dubai is bogus
Chesaning restaurant's "No one wants to work anymore" social media post generates buzz
Chesaning restaurant’s social media “No one wants to work anymore” post creates buzz
A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Oxford died after this crash on Lippincott Boulevard in Lapeer...
69-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash east of Davison

Latest News

COVID-19 Variant
Michigan’s sixth case of COVID-19 P.1 variant confirmed in Shiawassee County
Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth
Republican leader happy no new COVID-19 orders were imposed
U.S. Postal Service
Women accused of attacking U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Flint
STARS says thieves stole catalytic converters from six of its small buses.
Catalytic converters stolen repeatedly from STARS, Habitat for Humanity vehicles