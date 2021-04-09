Bay City man gets 12 years in federal prison for child pornography charges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City man will spend 12 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to his second child pornography case.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Brandon Scott Parsons shared eight child pornographic images on social media in July 2019. Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant on his phone in March 2020, which turned up five more pornographic images of children under age 12.

Parsons pleaded guilty last December in a federal courtroom to possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography involving prepubescent minors or minors under the age of 12. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington imposed the 12-year prison sentence Friday, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

“This sentence should serve as a warning for those who target and prey on children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin. “The aggressive investigation and prosecution of child predators remains among the highest priorities for our office.”

Parsons previously was convicted of state charges for possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime in Bay County Circuit Court in February 2015.

